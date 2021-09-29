Dear Editor:
This is for those who suffer from hypochondria.
I want to inform your readers and the author of the Sept. 29 letter to the editor about the realities of living and breathing the air on planet Earth. Comparing germs and viruses to inhaling "secondhand smoke" is not only misplaced, but simply ridiculous.
As a non-smoker, it is my opinion that secondhand smoke can be eradicated by simply extinguishing the source. The cigarette, cigar, weed or pipe. Not the addicted. Even if you burden them with a mask (please exclude a gas mask). Not real sure we can do that with germs and viruses. We can't even agree where COVID comes from.
I absolutely believe and am thoroughly convinced by mere common sense and science that it is humanly impossible to eliminate viruses and germs by simply wearing a mask.
Compulsively wiping down or attempting to disinfect every surface touched by human hands. Squirting alcohol-based products. Incessantly washing up. All impossible and Herculean wastes of time.
However, it probably keeps some folks employed. Lord knows that we need that right now. Hand cream companies love it too.
That doesn't address the issue of screwing around with our natural resistance to germs and viruses. A future topic.
Speaking of the Lord.
Might I remind you that "God" is the one that blessed "most" of us with an immune system. Why not trust that gift? No. I am not disparaging the folks whose immunity is compromised. So please don't go there.
Natural selection? Survival of the fittest? I don't know or care to think about that. I personally survived the 1968 "Hong Kong" flu pandemic. Wearing a mask was not mandated.
"Masking up" was relatively unheard of outside of a hospital setting and in Asia. Most people treated it, just like the "flu." Got it. Stayed home to get over it. Went back to living their lives. Lots of people died. The germ survived. Went into hiding. The American people ran the country. Not Uncle Joe or Sam.
So come on people. Wake up to reality. Let's stop wasting time on "material" things. Get into the "spirit." That doesn't include masks.
Tom Antkow
Farris Road
Maryville
