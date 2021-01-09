Dear Editor:
This is to ask you a most serious question about a related article published by The Daily Times on Jan. 4 about a "local group" that planned and apparently took a trip Jan. 6 to Washington at the "request of President Trump."
Alcoa resident Harry Grothjahn took a busload of supporters to Washington to pray for Congress, saying that it is the country's duty to verify the vote in the presidential election and that the group wanted to see that the certification process by Congress was satisfactory to the public.
The problem was that those responding to Trump's call did more than pray. Instead, it turned out to be a mob and riot by thousands of Trump supporters, out of control, who assaulted the halls of Congress, causing congressmen to flee the chambers because of the mayhem, destruction of property and the death of at least one person.
The question now is, should those who carried out the mob's destruction and breech of the chambers of Congress be charged with conspiracy, treason and other illegal actions as well as expenses for the damages? And should action be taken against Trump for inciting this riot? I am sure the FBI and Justice Department is hot on this case. But, In the meantime, Trump, who staffers say has lost his mind, should be removed from office by Congress before he does any more damage in his last two weeks as president.
Billy Minser
Gribble Road
Maryville
