Dear Editor:
Concerning your July 11 column ("Fireworks have run their course; ban them in Blount County"). You understand the issue. The county is full of neighborhoods as more farmland is lost every month to greedy developers.
This closeness facilitates a dangerous situation for folks from these amateur shooters. Just today (July 14), I found an exploded small rocket by my car, with a damaged 8-inch plastic rudder supporting what was left of a 1-inch diameter cardboard rocket. For the next few weeks I will have to sweat about hitting some innocent child playing with exploded shrapnel flinging from my mower as I cut the grass.
Allowing untrained folks to randomly propel small rockets without any navigation device before and after July 4 as late into the night as they desire, into any direction they want, is about as irresponsible as the Tennessee governor's new law allowing anyone of age to carry a sidearm without any training or demonstrating any working knowledge of gun safety, how to use it, and when to shoot or not shoot.
Please repeal this dangerous fireworks law. I believe the county, as well as Maryville and Alcoa, still can rake in plenty of tax money without depending on imported, cheap gunpowder gadgets.
Pablo Barnes
Dell Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.