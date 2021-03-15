Dear Editor:
The idea that Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, would say that he was not threatened on Jan. 6 because the insurrectionists were white is deplorable. "Now, had the tables been turned — Joe, this could get me in trouble — had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned," Johnson said.
The efforts in Tennessee and other states to suppress voter rights is evidence of the fear that Blacks are getting power through voting. The laws are reenactments of Jim Crow laws. Some Republicans have gone on the record saying that unless these oppressive laws are passed, they will not win again.
We could go back and pull up definitely racist statements by the former president. Some of his statements resulted in violence and persecution of Blacks, Asians and others.
The Republicans had no platform in 2020 as the former president dictated there was no need for one. One would thus assume that his hatred and lies were their statement of purpose.
We have several prominent business owners in Blount County who are well known as Republicans. Are we to assume they support the discrimination and prejudice reflected by Republicans who are so blatant in their racism? Do they share these words and actions of intolerance? If they do not, now is the time for them to speak up. Now is the time for them to reassure us that they are not so deeply invested in the Republican Party that they continue to support the former president and the hateful rhetoric of his minions.
If these Republican business leaders are unwilling to speak up, then perhaps we who believe in justice for all need to refuse to support their enterprises. Why would we want to enable them to continue to generate funds to send to the former president and the national Republican Party when they speak words of intolerance and racism?
We are waiting. We are listening.
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.