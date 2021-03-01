The Feb. 26 letter ("Greatest privilege is living in America") was a delight to read. Not to detract from it in the least, I had a further thought.
As to how those who got in position to "hold the megaphone" attacking white privilege, he generously allows that they got there through "hard work and determination."
Actually, typically, they hail from plush suburbs and attended elite private prep schools, colleges and universities. Their stock in trade is looking down their noses at us, the hoi polloi, the ordinary folk. They got there through connections, networking and strict adherence to mainstream media norms and biases.
Ironically, they are the epitome of white privilege.
John R. Barker
Copperwood Lane
Maryville
