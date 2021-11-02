Dear Editor:
Jeff Robbins is an educated man and has many accomplishments. His nationally syndicated opinion ("Biden burned at both ends," Nov. 2, 6A) starts out speaking about Winston Churchill and FDR and compares them to Obama and Biden. It was Obama who removed the bust of Winston Churchill from the Oval Office. The article also points out that Trump had assuredly no right to the presidency.
I guess Robbins includes me in the “unhinged and irrational." Didn’t he learn in kindergarten that calling people names is not professional? Look at how lowly he thinks of anyone who does not agree with him, much like Obama and Biden, the latter of whom is driving us into bankruptcy.
Jeff Ward
Ruscello Road
Maryville
