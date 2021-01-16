Dear Editor:
White supremacy: The reluctance of Maryville High School's board leadership to change the mascot from the Rebels to a name that is not racist symbology that tells black, indigenous and people of color they aren’t welcome at a public school.
The Rebel flags displayed remind me how far we still need to advance in embracing one another’s humanity. One positive move in the direction of faith, hope and love (the greatest of these is love, as a wise person once said) is to find a new mascot for Maryville High School. As a White person, I am disgusted that MHS taught it acceptable to wave threatening flags reading, “The South Will Rise Again” at MHS-Alcoa games (knowing that Alcoa was predominantly Black). Luckily, I had enough education and awareness through my church and sensible friends to know this was wrong.
As an adult who is no longer vulnerable to the school power structures, my faith calls me to speak out in solidarity with others that Maryville High School must be better. Time to root out the Rebels and welcome something new. By doing so, we do not tamp down heritage or history; instead, we learn from it.
The Rev. Allison Farnum
MHS Class of 1996
Eastwood Avenue
Evanston, Illinois
