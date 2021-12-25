Dear Editor:
I have read and re-read the AP article entitled, “Safe havens examined,” with the subtitle “After SCOTUS hearing, efficacy of child laws is questioned,” appearing on page 2 of the Dec. 23 edition of The Daily Times with a great deal of interest and concern.
I’m concerned because a casual reading of the article might lead some to conclude that there is a problem with the safe haven laws in all 50 states across our country. Let me assure your readers that this is absolutely not the case.
Perhaps a little history is in order. Tennessee was at the forefront of the enactment of a safe haven law. More specifically, citizens and public officials from Blount County were at the forefront.
There was an unfortunate event in the Fall of 2000 when a newborn was found dead, abandoned in a tool shed in Townsend. This event galvanized the citizens of Blount County. And, two Blount County women, Shawna McConnell and Lisa Yount, were determined that no other babies would fall victim to similar circumstances.
Their efforts combined with, Blount County Sheriff Berrong, District Attorney General Flynn, Blount County’s legislative delegation, and other legislators and concerned citizens resulted in the enactment of Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law in 2001.
The safe haven law (as amended in 2009 and 2020) allows mothers of newborns to surrender unharmed babies to staff at designated facilities within 14 days (originally within 72 hours) of birth without fear of being prosecuted. If the baby is unharmed and the mother acts within 14 days of birth, she will not be prosecuted and is assured of complete confidentiality. Her baby and her secret will be safe.
Ms. McConnell and Ms. Yount didn’t stop there. They also organized and founded A Secret Safe Place for Tennessee, Inc., a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization, which supports and assists facilities where mothers can surrender their babies, operates a 24-hour helpline to answer questions, and educates young women across the state about this legal alternative to infant abandonment.
The organization helps scared and desperate teens and women who are hiding a pregnancy and lets them know that there is a better option than abandoning their babies. You can learn more about the organization and Tennessee’s safe haven law by visiting: https://www.secretsafeplacetn.org/.
(I would be remiss if I did not note that Daily Times reporter Anna Irwin was an early and strong supporter of the safe haven law and A Secret Safe Place for Newborns.)
Does Tennessee’s safe haven law work? Absolutely. But don’t take my word for it; just ask any of the 112 newborns in our state who have been surrendered to a safe haven and placed in caring homes over the past 20 years.
Doug Overbey
N. Heritage Drive
Maryville
