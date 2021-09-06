Dear Editor:
The Sept. 3 article “Sparks fly at meeting” does not do justice to the appalling behavior of some who attended the most recent county school board meeting. The vitriol and anger that was directed at the board in general and one member in particular was boorish and beyond the pale. The last speaker in particular seemed as if she was going to physically go after first one board member and then a member of the audience who dared challenge her.
In addition to the verbal assaults, a number of the speakers were just plain wrong. Masks do prevent the spread of COVID-19. The best prevention is to get the vaccine. Children are much more seriously impacted by the delta strain and are being hospitalized and dying at rates not seen in the original coronavirus. This is just basic science based on real data.
Critical race theory is a straw man. It is not taught in our schools. What is, or should be taught, is the truth — the beautiful and the ugly parts of American history. Diversity is not only a good thing; it is the reality of the world around us. Learning about the life experiences of others, around the block or around the world, makes us better people.
School board members are volunteers who give their time and effort for a better community. They deserve to be treated with respect and dignity whether we agree or disagree with their positions.
Robert K. Hanye
Sweet Briar Drive
Maryville
