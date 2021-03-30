Dear Editor:
With the excitement of March Madness and the Women's Final Four basketball tournaments in full swing, an important milestone in local sports has gone unacknowledged. Neither The Daily Times nor Maryville College has publicly recognized that Lady Scots volleyball coach Kandis Schram notched her 800th career win on March 25 against Brevard College, making her only the sixth coach in Division III volleyball history to surpass this 800-win plateau. She is currently ranked second nationally among active NCAA Division III volleyball coaches in career victories.
As a Maryville College volleyball recruit from Florida, Kandis played for the Lady Scots under the AIAW (which pre-dated NCAA recognition of women's volleyball) when her Lady Scots team under Coach Sharon Brown won the regional championship and traveled to Spokane, Washington, and Los Angeles to compete in the national tournament. Upon graduating in 1985, she was hired as head volleyball coach that fall and has earned all of her 800-plus career victories as the Lady Scots head volleyball coach. In addition, she was honored as the AVCA South Region Tachikara Coach of the Year on eight different occasions. From 2008 until this year, she served as the athletic director for Maryville College, while also serving on several national NCAA committees and athletic director leadership roles in the USA South Athletic Conference. And of course, she is a member of the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame.
It is difficult to mask my disappointment with local media outlets and Maryville College in their failure to recognize the remarkable achievement of this skilled athlete, brilliant coach, effective administrator and community leader. Women's athletics in NCAA Division III are always woefully underfunded and rarely recognized, but this accomplishment of Coach Schram as she recorded a 800-423 record during these 35 years as the Lady Scots head volleyball coach should not go unappreciated by our community.
Nan Taylor (MC Class of 1968)
Stanley Avenue
Maryville
