Dear Editor:
While reading John L. Micek's Oct. 5 column ("Republicans are clowns in debt ceiling circus," 6A), I couldn't help but laugh at his comments about the Republicans doing all they could to make the Democrats look bad. It seems to me like the Republicans don't need to do anything. The Democrats are doing a darn good job of making themselves look bad without any assistance from across the aisle.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
