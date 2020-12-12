Dear Editor:
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could not have possibly come at a worse time for Americans. With a dearth of national leadership tragically filtering down to the states, early and decisive action did not happen. Nor have consequent solutions been effectively implemented.
It’s been surreal. Like watching a movie. Except each of us plays a part and there has been no director. Thanks to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been pushed to the periphery of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, we all know to wear a mask in public, stay 6 feet distance from others, and wash our hands often.
Trouble is, we in Tennessee have little to support the enforcement of that message. Gov. Bill Lee never issued a mask mandate to the counties. From the beginning, he has provided no leadership to counties struggling with issues related to COVID-19. Now that the state experiences daily records of infections, hospitalizations and deaths, he still refuses to issue a mask mandate, leaving it up to individual counties.
For Blount County residents, that means we are on our own. Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell inexplicably will not issue a mask mandate despite the fact that neighboring Knox and Sevier counties do have mask mandates in place.
Lack of leadership at the national, state and local levels during the worst health crisis of our lifetime shines a light on this nation’s character and it is not pretty. Obviously, left on their own, many people will not assume responsibility for their own behavior even when sickness and, in too many cases, subsequent life and death is at stake. An intelligent population should not have to be mandated to do the necessary, the right thing. Especially if that daily behavior will save the life of a family member, a friend, a neighbor. But that’s where we are. Selfishness reigns.
Laurie Byrne
Bobwhite Drive
Maryville
