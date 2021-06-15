An open letter to U.S. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.:
I believe we are at a most important time in our representative democratic republic.
Please read "The Rights of Man" by Thomas Paine, specifically chapters one and two. If you truly believe in our government, "of the people, by the people and for the people," hear this: that statement from our U.S. Constitution means all people. One man (person), one vote.
That does not mean, in our 21st century, only white men with property. You know that means all people of voting age, who legally may cast ballots for or against their choices of representation.
Which brings us to the point. The current bills before you, as my representative, have come to restore the true and moral freedom of choice, to freely vote without restriction or limit. The Voting Rights Act and the For the People Act are presented to restore to the citizens of the United States of America a free and unencumbered access, to choose how they are to be governed.
I quote "The Rights of Men" from Thomas Paine, "... government is nothing more than a national association acting on the principals of society." Principles.
The current knee-jerk reaction of several state legislatures, apparently due to the massive increase in participation in the 2020 national election, are intended upon "correcting," "preventing fraud" (so-called) and only showing us their fear of true, multiracial access to the polls.
You must not accede to these efforts. I celebrated the Voting Rights Act of the 1960s. I know prejudice when I smell it, and it smells really bad. You can't teach a frog to play the piano; it just ain't natural.
In the story about President Thomas Jefferson, on a trip cross-country, when they came to a swollen river, a hitchhiker, on foot, who could not cross it, asked the president for help. "Then President Jefferson grabbed him by the arm and pulled him up on the horse behind him. ... An on-looker said to the hitchhiker, 'Out of all these men, why did you ask the president to bring you across the river?' The man answered, 'I didn't know he was the president, I just knew he had a yes face.'"
So I must speak to you, as a constituent: Stop saying "no" to the majority will of the people. Cast your vote for these bills, for the rescue of our democracy.
Alan Reihl
Jay Kerr Road
Rockford
