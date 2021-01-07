Dear Editor:
An open letter to U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.:
Welcome to the U.S. Senate as our representative replacing our esteemed Lamar Alexander. I am very disappointed, however, that you are trying to subvert the election of President Joe Biden, thereby violating your oath to protect our democracy and Constitution.
Some would call this sedition or even treason. I hate to start out correspondence with you on a negative note. But the fact that you signed on with several other Republican senators to vote against confirmation of our newly elected President Biden in the Electoral College, and despite multiple federal court rulings that there was no evidence that our presidential election was anything but fair and transparent, it leaves me little choice but to voice my opinion publicly.
Please avoid falling into the trap of being Donald Trump’s lackey. To do so defames your reputation and likely will diminish your political future.
So, I hope, Sen. Hagerty, that your service in the U.S. Congress will represent well the people and our Constitution.
William G. Minser
Gribble Road
Maryville
