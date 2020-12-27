Dear Editor:
In many American cities, public libraries — once quiet, safe places for ordinary citizens to read and study — have been converted into de facto homeless shelters. When libraries allow, or even encourage, hygiene-challenged bums, vagrants, drug addicts and mentally ill derelicts to “use” their facilities, they “bathe” in the restrooms, watch porn on the computers and sleep while pretending to read, surrounded by their plastic bags of detritus. For ordinary citizens, the library becomes unusable.
The Blount County Public Library appears to be headed down this same road, proposing to “partner” with a newly created nonprofit organization for the homeless that will be based in the library.
The Daily Times reports that the library will work “hand in hand” with the new organization, encourage the homeless to use the library and its resources, and even do “street outreach” to recruit homeless people to use the library.
This is a prescription for disaster. The library will become a homeless shelter — a flophouse for vagrants, drunks and misfits.
What’s next? A soup kitchen at Maryville City Hall? Needle exchanges at the courthouse? Will the library allow camping on its grounds as part of its homeless outreach?
As the saying goes, the road to hell is paved with good intentions, and in cities across the country, good intentions toward the homeless have produced urban squalor, crime and blight. Austin, San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles are examples of such disasters.
The Blount County Public Library should stick to its mission of providing a clean, quiet refuge for ordinary citizens, and leave social work to specialized agencies equipped and trained for that purpose. The County Commission and County Mayor Ed Mitchell need to squelch this debacle before it is too late.
Mark Pulliam
Whitehall Street
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.