Dear Editor: The Aug. 6 edition of The Daily Times included front-page coverage of the Aug. 5 Blount County Schools Board of Education meeting. I was one of the parents who shared concerns about specific elements of Wit and Wisdom, the reading curriculum being used in several BCS classrooms.
While I very much appreciate the reporting of our comments to the school board, I feel the need to correct how a few of my statements were presented in the article.
My primary concern with how the book "Coming to America" is being taught is the lack of historical context that Wit and Wisdom provides around historical events. Instead of fully addressing these events, Wit and Wisdom chooses only to include emotionally charged quotes and ignores the historical context. My comments made this clear, but they were abbreviated in the article, leaving a different impression than what I actually said. My exact comments at the board meeting were:
Coming to America. 3rd Grade. There is little historical context, leading to confusion of the actual history of the time. There are quotes like, “The Indians were pushed off their land and treated badly.” “In 1921, the U.S. passed laws limiting the number of people who could enter the Country. These laws were unfair and later changed.” Again, with no historical support. What is the reason for that?
Again, I appreciate the coverage. I just want to make sure the message is clear.
Cheryl Wall
Griffitts Mill Circle
Maryville
