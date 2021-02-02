Dear Editor:
The Feb. 1 Ben Shapiro column ("This is not normal," 6A) is a good example of spreading disinformation. By only counting the executive orders issued in the first five days in office, he made it seem that President Biden was beyond reason in issuing this number during this time of crisis in our country.
In examining the total record of our past three presidents, I found that Bush issued 286 in eight years, Obama issued 276 in eight years, and Trump issued 220 in four years.
I hope that everyone will learn to read Op-Eds of both Republicans and Democrats with a critical eye.
Claudia Erwin
Louisville Road
Alcoa
