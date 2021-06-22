Dear Editor:
With the Fourth of July nearing, we encourage friends and customers to be considerate of your neighbors when using fireworks. We often get too caught up in the excitement and entertainment of fireworks lighting up the sky that we forget the noise and lights may have an adverse effect on some people and animals.
Be courteous to your neighbors. Communicate with them. Notify your neighbors before shooting your fireworks to allow them to prepare themselves and to enjoy your show.
We also ask that you respect your neighbor's property. Keep your launch site open and away from your neighbor's property to prevent accumulation of firework remains. When the show is over, clean up debris, particularly what ends up on your neighbor's property or in the street.
Firework safety is crucial. Always have a ready source of water close by in case of emergencies. Maintain plenty of distance between the launch site and spectators and inhabited buildings. It is very important to honor a curfew. Generally professional shows end by 11 p.m. Please respect your neighbors by ending at a reasonable time.
Bill Weimer
Vice President, Phantom Fireworks Companies
Youngstown, Ohio
