Dear Editor:
After observing countless hours of watching our children become pawns to a small group of selfish, self-serving educators and teacher unions, I have finally reached the end of my rope.
Before you crucify me and say that I am "anti-teacher," hold on. Please refer to "small group of self-serving educators" above.
Some teachers are afraid to push back for fear of being ostracized by their peers, being sued, bullied, threatened or even losing the careers they fought so hard to achieve.
The latest example of the unfathomable, self-serving behavior is from the California teachers' unions.
Ignoring "the science" behind the CDC recommendations and refusing to go back to face-to-face classroom instruction. Holding children and parents' hostage. Blackmail at the cost of our children's well-being.
Who is controlling our children's health and education anyway? Parents? Teachers? School administrators? Politicians?
Why do these selfish, undedicated — that's right, undedicated to everyone but themselves or their own families — continue to receive a salary?"
I say, not one more penny of taxpayer funds. Educate our children, with in-classroom instruction. Stop the Zoom and gloom now.
In my opinion, just like President Ronald Reagan's solution of firing the non-compliant 11,359 air traffic controllers in the 1980's for placing Americans in danger, finding replacements willing to take their place happened at a record pace. Maybe we have reached that crossroad.
Exact the same justice on the teacher unions of the 2020s, today.
Putting aside the continual indoctrination of our youth and the eradication and revision of American history before 1970, promotion of socialism, encouraging gender neutrality, participating in intimidation, censorship and destroying a whole generation of our youth, it's time for all parents to wake up and demand accountability from educators.
Parents. You produced these children. Time for all of you to stop the excuses. Take the helm. End the practice of trusting the educators to mold the minds and instill values into our children.
Step up and take the responsibility for raising our children. Switch to the charter system, or in-class private education, if necessary or practical, before it is too late.
Tom Antkow
Farris Road
Maryville
