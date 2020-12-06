Dear Editor:
Couple of comments on Harold Patrick's letter to the editor ("Why no mask mandate in Blount?") that appeared Dec. 3. Good news! We think we have found the "bunker" our state and local government officials are staying in.
It appears the two tin cans and stretched wire they have been using for communications have not worked as they hoped. Obviously, they did not get the COVID death statistics nor the stern warning from the CDC or the White House.
It is puzzling this communication device seemed to work flawlessly when they needed to come out and present an award or attend a ribbon-cutting or other type of ceremonial presentation (most of the time without a mask). With all that being said, we discovered they were not using tin cans but the old paper cup and string device.
We have now recommended using cans and wire (recommend canned corn and green beans, not generic). Hopefully, we will see action now! Now pause for a moment and think which is more ridiculous. The explanation (to Mr. Patrick's question) or the present ongoing actions of our government leadership. Who said equal?
Don Benson
Clifton Way
Maryville
