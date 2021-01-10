Dear Editor:
While I appreciate having a daily newspaper to follow local news, I continue to be disappointed in The Daily Times editorial expressions on the front page. Your headline story of Jan. 8 about Blount Countians calling on the mayor to punish a county commissioner for traveling to Washington to express his support for President Trump is just the latest example of this bias.
How is “more than a few” phone calls received requesting this action even a story worthy of front page news? May I remind you that Blount County voted overwhelmingly (71% to 27%) to reelect the president? I believe it’s safe to say that the vast majority of those supporters condemn the criminal actions of a miniscule number of protesters who breached the Capitol building Jan. 6, yet continue to believe their votes were canceled by nefarious players who unconstitutionally subverted the legislatures of a few states to allow the executives of those states to exploit the pandemic and ensure votes could be manipulated to deliver the desired outcome.
It’s ludicrous that Democratic leadership has suddenly discovered sedition, when they have been practicing it for four years with wasteful investigations and convictions of bit players on trumped-up charges in their attempts to subvert the results of the 2016 election. Just as ludicrous is The Daily Times' decision to print a headline “The time has passed” on Jan. 4 with a 14-year-old picture of Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney. What was the purpose of that? I would really like to know the rationalization of your management’s decision-making process into using that photograph.
I will continue my subscription for the time being because the benefits outweigh the liabilities; however, I would encourage you to exercise better judgment and limit your opinions to the editorial page, where there already is a definite left-leaning bias in the columnists whose work you choose to print.
Michael Park
Chesterfield Drive
Maryville
Editor's note: Our lineup of syndicated national columnists includes conservatives Michael Reagan, Adriana Cohen and Christine Flowers; liberals Froma Harrop, Jeff Robbins and occasionally Dick Polman; and many non-political writers.
