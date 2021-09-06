Dear Editor:
Last month I spoke about the opportunity that is the Heritage High School Planetarium because I wanted members of the school board to be aware.
The 2017 total solar eclipse that passed over parts of East Tennessee no doubt inspired minds of all ages, and I want you all to be aware of and start planning for the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse. This eclipse will not be total anywhere in Blount County. The path of totality comes up into the state of Texas from Mexico and exits out of the state of Maine into the Atlantic.
From Blount County, if you want to see totality, you might drive north into Ohio or west into Arkansas.
I hope Blount County Schools will facilitate viewing of totality by all students by making April 8, 2024, a school holiday, or attendance optional, or a "go to the total eclipse for extra credit day." April 9 also should be attendance optional because it will be a long drive back for those who have traveled to south Texas or north Maine to get to clear skies. Start sending materials home with kids this year so that parents can plan such an adventure.
Of course not everyone can travel, so be prepared to facilitate safe observing of the partial eclipse that we will have here in Blount County.
Remember those eclipse glasses from 2017? Many are expiring. Many will not be safe to use again in 2024. So those in storage in schools should be destroyed as the expiration date approaches. Warn the kids who have them at home to check the expiration date and dispose of them when appropriate.
Plan now for the 2023 budget to be purchasing enough new eclipse glasses for every student to take home for safe observing that day.
Note that the point behind these eclipse glasses is safe observing of the partial eclipse an admittedly confusing fine point. They should be called Partial Eclipse Glasses.
Propped against a wall in the Heritage High School Planetarium room, the last time I was there in late 2015 was a Coronado safe solar telescope. A special kind of telescope for observing the sun. With it you can see sun spots and the solar prominences some times visible and associated with sun spots but on the edge of the sun.
This would be an excellent tool to be taken to all schools and grads during the upcoming years prior to (and after) the eclipse because the sun is entering a more active phase of its eleven year cycle and will more and more frequently have sun spots that can be observed.
I would be glad to help a science or art teacher understand how to use the school's Coronado safe solar telescope and observe the solar cycle and the interesting pattern to sun spot distribution on the surface of the sun and the 25-day rotation of the sun that can be charted with the repeated sun spot observations . It is my hope you could encourage an astronomy club or clubs in the schools and get that telescope moved from school to school when the clubs meet.
Blount County Schools already has this solar observing resource. Use it. Of course, I still want to see the Heritage planetarium awaken again.
Forrest Erickson
Ridgeway Trail
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.