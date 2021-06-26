Dear Editor:
You may have never heard of lymphedema, but chances are you know someone who has it or is at risk for it.
Millions of Americans suffer from this chronic condition due to cancer and other causes. Lymphedema affects 40% of all breast cancer patients and 15% of cancer survivors overall. There is no cure, and while treatment is available, many cannot access it.
The Lymphedema Treatment Act is a bipartisan federal bill that will improve access to care for the 3 million to 5 million Americans who suffer from this potentially debilitating condition. Without treatment, patients are at significantly increased risk for infection, hospitalization and other complications.
You can learn more about lymphedema and ask your members of Congress to support this important bill by visiting LymphedemaTreatmentAct.org.
Tommye Messina
Broadway Towers
Maryville
