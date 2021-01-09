Dear Editor:
My father was a United Methodist minister who moved us to Maryville 1960 as he took up responsibilities as district director. My brother graduated from Maryville High School.
I want to add my name to those urging a change in the name of Maryville High’s mascot. One of my great embarrassments is that I graduated in the middle of a burgeoning civil rights movement shamelessly unaware of its historic implications for our Black and Brown brothers and sisters.
I graduated from a segregated MHS three months before Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial — a speech that subsequently utterly transformed my life. It was only later that I realized the hurt and harm to people of color being surrounded by confederate flags and singing “Dixie” at sporting events.
The death of George Floyd sparked a national reckoning about our tragic history of slavery and Jim Crow — so much so that the last Defense Authorization Bill adopted by Congress orders that military bases named after confederate “heroes” be changed. If that can happen, MHS can finally surrender “Rebels” to a sad and disgraced history.
Joe Eldridge
18th Street NW
Washington, D.C.
