Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to state Sen. Art Swann’s comments in the Oct. 10 edition of your paper. I attempted to email the senator but could not locate an email address on his website.
Swann states he supports a special session of the legislature “aimed at curbing COVID-19 regulations.” Special sessions are expensive for taxpayers. They should only be called for emergency situations. This is a political, staged event to promote a political agenda.
I would be excited to support a special session for the purpose of bringing hospitals and clinics back to Tennessee's rural areas that have lost them. I would be excited about a special session that would access the millions in Medicaid, refused by Tennessee legislators over the years, to help those who most need health care.
As a taxpayer, I am opposed to a special session that has no benefit to the citizens of Tennessee.
Laura M. Derr
St. Clair Lane
Maryville
