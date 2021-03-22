Dear Editor:
I guess syndicated columnist Jeff Robbins must really love Donald Trump. He can't seem to quit writing about him in every Op-Ed. In the one about anti-Asian American hate, he made a point to specifically mention a man with a MAGA hat spitting at an Asian woman riding on a train. It is shameful how minorities are treated in country by a few inbred idiots.
I'm sure Mr. Robbins was trying to make it seem like the only people mistreating Asians are conservatives and people who like President Trump. I personally doubt that is the case. I'm sure there are many liberals out there who are just as hateful toward minorities as conservatives.
My problem is Jeff Robbins. I've never seen a man hate like he does. He speaks of how great Joe Biden is and what great things he is doing, but I don't see it. All I see is Joe Biden doing the things that are easy to do, like instructing government agencies to combat anti-Asian American discrimination. Yes that is something that needs to be addressed, but I think balancing the budget, addressing the tremendous influx of illegal aliens in this country, or making us more energy efficient are things that really need attention — not trying to undo everything President Trump did to help this country. So far all Biden has done is to increase the number of people out of work and cause the price of oil to skyrocket.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
