Dear Editor:
I am writing in support of Shirley Brown's recent letter ("Keep the Greenway green and Pistol Creek cool, clean," 6A, June 3) objecting to the injudicious use of herbicides by the city of Maryville grounds maintenance crew along the banks of Pistol Creek and the Greenway.
On May 17, after observing weeks of die-off on my Greenway walks, I emailed my concerns about the use of herbicides to Julie Konkel, watershed coordinator for the Blount County Soil Conservation District; Greg McClain, Maryville city manager; and Edmond Greene, superintendent of grounds maintenance.
On the same day, The Daily Times ran a front-page feature about the initiation of Konkel's grant-funded project to clean up Pistol Creek, with the goal of removing it from "Impaired" stream status.
So, on the one hand, we have Konkel and a crew of volunteers from Little River Watershed Association and Keep Blount Beautiful working diligently to improve Pistol Creek, opposed by the city of Maryville acting in ways that impair Pistol Creek by nuking riparian (stream bank) habitats with herbicides and causing erosion zones that pour sediments into the creek. Sedimentation is one of the primary causes of stream impairment, because sediment suffocates the Benthic Zone (stream floor) where the myriad tiny creatures so vital to stream health dwell. In addition, the herbicides sprayed on the bank would have directly entered the stream environment.
Herbicides also were applied immediately adjacent to the Greenway paths and around benches where people and their pets could have been exposed to toxic residue.
Konkel generously has offered her professional expertise to assess and give guidance to the city of Maryville. Take Konkel up on her offer and bring the city of Maryville fully onboard with the project to Save Pistol Creek.
Linda Wade
South Cedar Street
Maryville
