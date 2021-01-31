Dear Editor:
I'm so sorry that a writer ("Only God can help us now," Jan. 22) who called the insurrection on the Capitol "peacefully assembled people petitioning their government" did not witness the full-blown event as it was portrayed with all its violence. She must have had her conservative eye shields on.
When demonstrators protested elsewhere at different times, it, too, was a difficult, dangerous scene. However, they were not trespassing illegally on federal property, and I did not see them carry weapons of destruction as noted during the Jan. 6 insurrection. I saw no hanging gallows, nor did I hear shouts of killing and hanging, as was the case on Jan. 6.
Black Lives Matter demonstrations were not in conflict with rules of law or a presidential electoral Vote. By the way, need I remind the writer that President Joe Biden had won the election and it was proven many times over by recounts and judges. Hypocrisy indeed!
We need the American people to have new views, thoughts and ideas brought to the correct table in a timely, managed procedure.
That letter writer has a splinter in her moral compass. Comparing us to the Nazis means she has not read much of that time frame. However, I am very OK with the fact that she spoke up, which allowed me to speak.
Don't you think God has been with us all the time, through thick and thin? I believe that God is everywhere — always. He surely must deplore some of the things we do and say. However, he is an ever-present spirit who guides us and has given us a brain so we can make choices. We must make wise choices. We certainly cannot suggest that now is the only time we need Him.
Lucille Thares
Cochran Place
Maryville
