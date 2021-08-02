Dear Editor:
I was dismayed and inconvenienced as many, but fortunately had no loss of business or revenue as many folks experienced with the recent destruction of Spectrum's fiber optic cables by contract workers on Robert C. Jackson Drive.
I have to find it ironic it was facilitated by a contract crew working for TDOT, whose own governing body advertises "ALWAYS CALL 811 BEFORE YOU DIG! IT'S FREE, IT'S EASY, AND IT'S THE LAW! CALL 811, OR (800) 351-1111.
Guess better screening of contract agencies might be in order.
I have used this service before at my residence, and actually found it very easy and helpful. Got to wonder if wearing a mask had any bearing. Go figure.
Pablo Barnes
Dell Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.