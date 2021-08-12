Dear Editor:
This is an open letter to Blount County Schools administration.
My name is Billy Minser, retired after teaching 40 years at the University of Tennessee. I now live off Six Mile Road and have two grandsons attending Blount County Schools.
The question I have for you is what steps are being taken by Blount County Schools administration to protect students and teachers from the lethal coronavirus? If one follows the science on the subject, the least that Blount County Schools should do is to require students and teachers to wear face masks and to mandate that teachers and students of age get the vaccine.
Responsible teachers already have been vaccinated. If teachers refuse, they should be excluded from the classroom. Without vaccinated teachers, who are in contact with hundreds of students daily, students who go home to their parents and grandparents, put them and our entire community at risk. Perhaps the tendency to resist vaccinations is the reasons that Tennessee continues to be a hotspot for the coronavirus nationally. This is an embarrassment! We can and must do better.
Please tell me when your next public school board meeting is so that I can attend and bring this issue before your board.
This is not hard. When I was in elementary school, we all got small pox and polio vaccines — no questions asked.
Billy Minser
Gribble Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.