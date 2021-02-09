Dear Editor:
After the smoke settles in the White House, and the pens run out of ink, I have one simple question.
We all know by now that the Biden campaign slogan was "Build Back Better."
After tearing down the wall on our southern border, and halting the Keystone XL pipeline crossing our northern border, exactly what is the administration proposing that's "better?"
Most Americans feel that these two projects are, hands down, two of the most important projects to protect the American people.
Are open borders and destroying energy independence "better?"
Just curious.
Tom Antkow
Farris Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.