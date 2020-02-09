Dear Editor,
It is evening, and I just came from trying to visit my grandson who is a prisoner in our local Blount County Jail. Briefly, I’ll explain the new visitation process from a visitor’s point of view.
Typically I get to the jail about 20 minutes before my grandson’s visit is scheduled. I arrived about that time, and as I entered the visitor’s area, instead of 10 or more people sitting and talking together, there were two men quietly sitting and a line of what appeared to be touch screen stations at the back wall with a chair in front of each. Nobody was at a touch screen.
I pressed the intercom button on the right near the entrance to tell whoever answered that I was here to visit. A male voice answered. I identified myself, and he said something like, “we don’t do (unintelligible) visitation anymore.” I asked, “What should I do?” He said go to one of the screens and create an account. I took a seat at the end screen and filled in all required information in a step-by-step process. Then a message appeared, informing me that my grandson had no scheduled visits. I went back to the wall and pressed the button again. This time another voice said my grandson had to schedule his visits. However, I knew my visits were already scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday evenings, and I wondered what might have happened. Had he lost his visitation privileges? I sat down, looked at my watch and realized that I might have to wait until the exact time to register.
A few people began arriving, including a Spanish speaking mother with three small children. I returned to the screen at exactly 7 p.m. and repeated the check-in process. This time it worked! My guess was correct. The exact time is required. A screen message told me that my grandson would soon appear. I saw a blurred image of his face. He seemed to be in a cell, though I’m not sure. He put a phone to his ear, but we couldn’t talk with each other. I kept saying “Hello, Hello,” but he couldn’t answer. Then the screen froze. After about five minutes of silence, I gave up and returned to the intercom button. This time, a female voice answered. I told her the machine wasn’t working. She said, “You will have to take that up with TeleCoin. We have no control over it.” Instead of leaving, though, I decided to try another screen. Meanwhile, the woman with children was repeatedly saying “Hello” to the prisoner she was trying to hear.
At another screen station, I again made initial contact with my grandson. I tried to show him a recent picture of his son, but he couldn’t see it clearly. I described the picture to him and then tried to get potential release-date information from him, but the screen froze again! The woman a few screens down looked at me and asked if my screen froze. I said yes, and she answered that her screen was also frozen. She said this is an awful way to visit. In disgust, I said, “It certainly is.”
I walked back to the wall and pushed the button. A male voice came on. My words to him were, “I know you can’t do anything about this, but you can tell your sheriff that this is a ridiculous visitation process. The equipment doesn’t even work.” I have more thoughts about the new jail visitation process, but my letter is already too long.
Sincerely,
Ken McCullough
Country Lane
Walland, TN
