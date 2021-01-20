Dear Editor:
An open letter to my cousin, former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander:
We are living through a time that none of us ever imagined. Our lives are in peril because of a pandemic raging across the globe. And our democracy is in peril because of lies raging across the land. We don’t trust each other, have been cut off by and have cut off friends and family, and don’t know when those wounds will ever heal.
In 1976, I spent six weeks in countries behind the Iron Curtain, including the USSR. Soldiers were everywhere in every city, but nothing like the armed camp seen today as we prepare for the Inauguration. We are under attack from ourselves, and the ugliness is more than most of us can bear. This is supposed to be a celebration, not a time of sheer terror for our own survival.
The only way to move beyond this terror is with the truth. Democracy dies in darkness, and lies cannot live in the light of truth. I believe that you know the truth is simple: Trump lost and Biden won a free and fair election. You acknowledged that Biden is the president-elect after the certification of votes by all 50 states. But I implore you to acknowledge the big truth to help shine light on the big lie.
Acknowledge that anyone who says the election was stolen is lying. For your love of this community, this state, this country, please use your voice to speak out and say loudly in the public square that the election was not stolen. Please help us take that first step on the path to the place we have to get to if the republic that we were entrusted with more than 200 years ago is to survive, if we are indeed to keep it.
Mary Lynn Roy
Big Valley Boulevard
Townsend
