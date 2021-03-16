Dear Editor:
Since 2014, 38 states have expanded their Medicaid programs to include low-income single adults. Tennessee remains one of 12 states that have not extended Medicaid/TennCare insurance to this group.
Since 2014, we have watched as our neighboring states of Arkansas, Kentucky and Virginia reap the benefit of Medicaid expansion for better health of their citizens, better support for rural hospitals and stronger economic growth. Tennessee is getting left behind, with 20 rural hospital closures and more than 300,000 people unable to get insurance in the midst of a pandemic.
On March 11, President Joe Biden signed the American Recovery Plan to offer $1.66 billion in incentives for Tennessee to extend coverage to about 300,000 low-income Tennesseans.
In addition to significant increases to funding, we now have more than 400 national and state-based studies that identify the benefits. The data are clear about the far-reaching benefits, which include reduced hospital closures, demonstrated state budget savings, revenue gains and overall economic growth, as well as improving health outcomes and saving lives.
More than 300,000 low-income Tennesseans, especially those in rural Tennessee, ask that the state General Assembly seriously review this new funding option to extend TennCare. Tennessee can't recover unless Tennesseans are covered.
Judith Roitman
Olney Lane
Oak Ridge
