Dear Editor:
Gov. Bill Lee, state Rep. Tim Rudd (R-Murfreesboro) and state legislators appear to be concerned about what happens in restrooms.
I have never encountered a transgender person in a public restroom and doubt that Lee and Rudd, who sponsored HB1182 (the so-called bathroom bill) have either.
I challenge them to find an example of any problems that have occurred in Tennessee or any other state with a transgender person using a public restroom. Tennessee has many issues that need to be addressed and who I urinate with is not one of them.
David Bell
Seebers Court
Louisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.