Dear Editor:
How sad that at the same time the COVID delta variant is raging, not just in the U.S. but particularly in Tennessee, that our legislators have chosen to cripple efforts to vaccinate the younger generation by removing information about how and where to be vaccinated.
The removal of heath officials and the authority of those who should be leading the fight for public safety is a grave mistake. Like the recently fired Dr. Michelle Fiscus, who was Tennessee's top vaccination official, I am afraid for my state.
Mandy Vogel
Lake Meadow Way
Louisville
