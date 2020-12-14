Dear Editor:
It amazes me that Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III and our congressman, U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, joined the legal suit filed by the state of Texas regarding the recent presidential election. Did they have nothing better to do with their time, which is paid for by our taxes?
When does any state have the right to tell another state how to run their elections? I appreciated that being over 65 I could request an absentee ballot in Tennessee. Should Kentucky tell us that isn’t proper? Should millions of votes cast in states that ran fair elections without fraud be thrown out simply because Donald Trump can’t face the fact that he fairly lost the election?
This was the type of nuisance lawsuit that is the bane of our legal system. This is more publicity stunt than a valid legal case. Cases brought before courts by Trump lawyers led by Rudy Giuliani have been dismissed by judges who are Democrats and Republicans. Have these men from Tennessee sworn an allegiance to a man, Donald Trump, rather than the state and federal constitutions? Please Attorney General Slatery and Congressman Burchett, stop wasting your time, our money and the court’s time. This is a direct attack on democracy and is a disgrace.
Mark Hall
Wilson Avenue
Maryville
Editor's note: The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the Texas lawsuit in a ruling late Dec. 11, writing that Texas did not have standing to sue the four other states.
