So, if the guy who currently calls himself the president of these United States is suffering from a mental illness that prevents him from distinguishing the true from the false, a legitimate attorney may be able to claim this condition to save this man from prosecution from this most recent crime. That being the riots he incited with his domestic terrorism Jan. 6 and the phone call he made on Jan. 2 to Georgia's secretary of state, asking him to “find” nearly 12,000 votes in order to overturn the results from the general election.
However, if he, the president is determined to be “sane," he could — and should — be removed immediately from office, then prosecuted to the fullest extent along with his family and friends.
Now, if U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Haggerty and U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett knowingly support these crimes, does that make them accomplices to this crime? It is my belief they and others have blood on their hands.
Pat Morales
Laws Chapel Road
Maryville
