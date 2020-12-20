Dear Editor:
Despite no evidence to back it up, I am looking for an attorney to submit a claim to the U.S. Supreme Court to negate and invalidate the NCAA football rankings of Alabama, Florida, Clemson, LSU, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Mississippi, Auburn and Georgia, and proclaim Tennessee No. 1 because I want it to be.
Just tell the justices it’s the right thing to do.
Any lawyers out there want to give it a try?
Delmar Lee Reynolds, UT alumnus 1969
Lodge Street
Alcoa
