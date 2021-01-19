Dear Editor:
I have read with great interest the passion that so many have waxed poetic about in expressing their views about what has happened in D.C. lately. I wish the same passion would be exerted in attempting to implement term limits in Blount County.
We have politicians who have fattened themselves at taxpayer expense for years, nay decades! We have politicians in this county who feel offices belong to them and attempt to destroy anyone who dares to run against them. Did we trade royal dynasties for political dynasties when we broke from Great Britain? Blount County, it is far past time for us to impose term limits.
Charlie Wilson
Blockhouse Road
Maryville
