Dear Editor:
A tear slid down my cheek as I walked from my car toward the hospital auditorium. I was about to get my first vaccination for COVID-19, and I was thrilled.
But, when I passed through the hospital doors and encountered a lengthy snake of people, my heart sank. At a casual glance, it looked hopeless, and with visions of being there several hours, I took my place and thought, “At least I am in the line. I can wait it out.”
It took only a few minutes to figure out that this massive undertaking was highly organized and well staffed. Someone figured out where the bottlenecks might be and how to mitigate them, and the plan worked. In no more than 20 minutes, I was on my way to the 15-minute waiting area. Having no immediate side effects, I was walking back to my car, all in less than an hour — a miniscule price to pay for my health.
Thank you, Blount Memorial Hospital, for organizing and carrying out this enormous service for the people of the Maryville, Alcoa and surrounding communities. Thank you to all the volunteers who helped with the execution of the plan. Well Done.
Beccie Kintner King
Morning Dew Drive
Friendsville
