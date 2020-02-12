Dear Editor,
Thanks to the Democratic Party. Thanks for their vicious, poor-loser, partisanship. Thanks for their Iowa caucus mess. Glad they have shown their incompetence illustration how they would run the country.
Thanks for the Democrats' show of immature, petty hatred during the State of the Union address. Thanks for not applauding when a young black girl receives a scholarship. Thanks to Pelosi for tearing up family stories of hope and sacrifice.
When even James Carville, the Ragin Cajun, warns his own party that they are on a dangerous road is a sign of how far off bounds the Democratic Party has gone.
President Trump's accomplishments cannot be torn up. President Trump's approval rating has risen 10 more points since the impeachment attempt. The Democratic Party has united the Republicans nationwide.
Keep up the good work, Democrats. You have just cooked your chances for any future elections.
Shanna Dean Cooper
Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
