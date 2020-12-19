Dear Editor:
My daughter, Patti, came by Dec. 6 and said, "Mom, I want you to come with me. I have a surprise for you." We took the back roads to Fairview United Methodist Church.
There were hundreds of cars lined up as we drove through the parking lot to experience again the birth of our Lord. To say it was fabulous was an understatement. It was so thoughtfully well designed and beautifully displayed. It brought tears to your eyes and hope to your heart!
Thank you to all who braved the cold to give out instructions, who sang in the choir or worked in the marketplace, who tended the animals or who became angels for the night to watch over the holy family in the stable.
I am 93 years old. I was in the first Nativity scene shown in the area at the First Methodist Church, which at the time stood on Broadway. In the late 1950s, it was an unexpected sight for the many big trucks coming from Knoxville on the main road to Chattanooga. They often would circle the block and wave to us as we stood there on the steps with a few animals and one angel above the stable.
I am thankful to have lived long enough to see the wonderful reenactment of the Nativity by Fairview United Methodist Church.
Naomi H. Cunningham
Belvedere Court
Maryville
