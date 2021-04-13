Dear Editor:
I was so thrilled to see the article in the April 12 edition (9A, “Let your wishes be known with Advance Care Plan”) about Advanced Care Planning Day, which is celebrated on April 16. As a retired hospice nurse, now a hospice volunteer and an end-of-life doula and active member of our Blount County community, it is my personal mission, as well as my ministry, to help educate others and serve as a resource on these topics as well as all aging and end-of-life issues.
As the article pointed out, there are many different ways to make your wishes known and these documents are free of charge to anyone. Often young people do not think about preparing advanced care documents, but anyone over the age of 18 should have these documents in place and identify someone who will speak for the individual if they are unable to speak for themselves, as well as honor the person’s wishes, even when it is under difficult circumstances.
I would be happy to answer questions and help folks find ways to put plans into place around aging, advanced care documents and end-of-life issues via email, Ejohnsonholisticnurse@gmail.com
Thank you for the article and for increasing awareness about this important life task.
Esther Johnson
Kelton Lane
Maryville
