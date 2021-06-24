Dear Editor:
Nearly a year ago, with COVID-19 raging, I started my journey with breast cancer. I'm not really writing about my physical cancer experience, but the care experience that I have had at Blount Memorial Hospital.
My primary care doctor is Dr. Britton Bishop. After treating my poison ivy, he wisely encouraged me to get some tests done, including a mammogram. After the diagnosis, he referred me to Dr. Randal Croshaw, breast surgeon affiliated with Blount Memorial. My husband and I felt comfortable with Dr. Croshaw from the beginning. My plastic surgeon is Dr. S. Matthew Becker, also a very positive experience. Dr. Michael J. Magee from Thompson Oncology Group is my oncologist. He gave me the confidence to get through the chemo and I can't stress enough how thorough and compassionate he and the staff are. Dr. Maikel E. Botros from Blount Radiation Oncology also made me confident in his ability to care for me with his gentle, sincere manner. Jody Odisho, nurse practioner, was especially helpful to me. Denise Moystner, nurse manager, was the thread throughout and someone I didn't even know I needed. Dr. Erin McCallum, physical therapist at the MEND clinic, is again very thorough and compassionate.
All of these people and all of their staff could not have been more kind or treated me with more respect. The reason that I am naming names is that I want my community to hear of my positive experience in the midst of a tough time for the medical field. I am so very thankful that I trusted them with my cancer care. I don't have a single regret. I would encourage you to do the same, should a similar fate befall you. I was even greeted every day by a very cheerful fellow at the door, standing ready to assist. I have every reason to believer that I have overcome this cancer and know that I will live on this Earth as long as God allows.
Debbie Pope
West Lamar Alexander Parkway
Maryville
