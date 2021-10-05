Dear Editor:
On Sept. 15, my house sustained 100% damage due to fire. Virtually everything was lost. Living in the country far from emergency services was my choice.
The Greenback Volunteer Fire Department was called and responded quickly with numerous trucks and men and women volunteer firefighters. These firefighters and their efforts were nothing but heroic.
I have heard criticism of the response time of the Greenback department. One must realize that these volunteers are not sitting at a station waiting for the call. I feel their response time was quite swift. My thanks to Greenback Fire Chief Ronnie Lett, his firefighters and those from Tellico, Friendsville and Loudon County for their hard work.
I heard later they put 45,000 gallons of water on our house. If that is not commendable, I don't know what is.
Also, Blount County Sheriff's Deputy T. Austin had a tough job keeping me from entering my burning house. Thanks deputy for keeping me from doing something stupid.
Don't drive your riding lawn mower into the garage, basement, car port or park it next to the house until it cools off. Google "riding mower fires" for more.
Van J. Bubel
Morganton Road
Greenback
