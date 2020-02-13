Dear Editor:
Once again, the Cub and Boy Scout troops from Sycamore Tree Methodist Church have hit a home run on behalf of the Community Food Connection and our 5,000 monthly clients. They held a food drive on Jan. 25 and 26, at the maryville Kroger and collected nearly 5,000 pounds of food. Led by Marsha Slacker and her entourage, they do this every year and every year it gets more successful. Thanks everybody. You are a great ally.
Robert 'Bob' Haralson
President, The Community Food Connection
Blair Branch Road
Walland
