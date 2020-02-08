Dear Editor,
Thank you Sen. Lamar Alexander.
I will not pontificate on praise of your actions last week just a simple thank you for not participating in the partisan attack on the legitimate president of our republic.
As a retiring senator you had nothing to gain or lose. As you have never been a reactionary I believe you truly weighed the evidence and voted in the best interest of both your constituents and your country.
I have read with amusement the castigation of you in the media from your supposed college classmates or fraternity brothers who state that they haven’t communicated with you in 40 or 50 years. But now believe they need to air their displeasure in the media instead of just calling or writing you. Agenda you think? Also, some of the Tennesseans who now live in Massachusetts, Oregon or California. But now believe that your actions are not the actions your constituents would want and not Tennesseean.
I suggest that maybe they revisit there home state or any place outside their ultra-liberal enclaves and actually see what the majority of this country thinks.
They all now believe that you have committed a disservice to your state and country because of your refusal to participate in the partisan endeavors of the Democrats.
Well, Lamar, I think you “done good." And I think the impeachment of Clinton, who I voted for, was just as big a partisan sham as this one.
Rick Bowden
Devictor Drive
Maryville TN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.