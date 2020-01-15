Dear Editor:
The Community Food Connection and our more than 5,000 yearly clients owe a big thank you to the members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for their recent food drive and donation. During their "Fill the bag Advent Reflections," they collected 489 pounds of food, which they delivered to our store, then sorted it and stocked the shelves.
A special thanks to the Bielenbergs who managed the event. Again, thank you St. Paul's.
Bob Haralson
President, Community Food Connection of Blount County
Blair Branch Road
Walland
