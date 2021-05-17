Dear Editor:
Succinctly put, I would like to thank our Blount County Health Department for their hard work and long hours in getting the COVID vaccine into as many people who choose to get it. When it was initiated, they averaged 10-12 hour days, including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
The Tennessee National Guard has been great, always professional, friendly and efficient while organizing traffic, getting folks into the right lanes and lines, and administering painless shots (mine was anyway). Thank you to all the temporary employees also. We see pictures and read articles when things go wrong, but not much when things are going smoothly. So again, thank you!
Robin Payne
Ward Drive
Maryville
